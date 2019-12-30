United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UBSI. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.83.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

