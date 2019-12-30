Unification 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,984.00 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Unification has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One Unification token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. Unification has a total market cap of $237,218.00 and approximately $26,984.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

