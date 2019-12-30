Tripio (TRIO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $472,081.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $472,081.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.01321829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00122670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

