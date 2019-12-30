Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 792,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 886,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of analysts have commented on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.
Shares of TMDI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 355,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,232. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.78.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
