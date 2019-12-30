Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 792,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 886,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of TMDI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 355,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,232. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

