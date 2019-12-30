TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

TSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 68.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the third quarter worth $41,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the second quarter worth $452,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 122.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 100.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 568,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,081. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

