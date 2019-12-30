Tierion Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and approximately $280,372.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC and Liqui. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00194355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.01338750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.