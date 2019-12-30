Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to report sales of $94.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.30 million. Tenable reported sales of $75.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $351.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.43 million to $352.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $435.18 million, with estimates ranging from $427.72 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,440 over the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 252,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. Tenable has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.72.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

