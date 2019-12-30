Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) traded up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 20,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 77,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

