Synergy (SNRG) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Synergy has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Synergy has a market cap of $97,528.00 and $5.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synergy coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00601217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000209 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001364 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Synergy

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

