Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STML has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ:STML opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

