Steem Price Down 4.4% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, HitBTC and RuDEX. Steem has a market capitalization of $46.88 million and $497,033.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.02874503 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00532771 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000485 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,308,175 coins and its circulating supply is 355,334,081 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, Bithumb, Huobi, RuDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

