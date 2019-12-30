SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 992,200 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 846,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.29. 133,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,856. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.12.
SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on FLOW. TheStreet raised SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.
About SPX Flow
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
