SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 992,200 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 846,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.29. 133,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,856. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SPX Flow by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,853,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,595,000 after acquiring an additional 52,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in SPX Flow by 21.6% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 766,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,310 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth $31,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOW. TheStreet raised SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.