Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPRO. ValuEngine downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.