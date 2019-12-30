Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Solar Capital also reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLRC. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 116,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,442. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $878.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

In related news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Solar Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Solar Capital by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

