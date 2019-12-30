Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the November 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SILC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Silicom has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Silicom had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Silicom by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 103,954 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicom by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Silicom by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 313,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.