Short Interest in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Decreases By 17.6%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 353,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $444,564.25. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,549. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.06. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 429.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,979.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

