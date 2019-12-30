Short Interest in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Decreases By 10.7%

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 156,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 143,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,624. Shineco has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Shineco alerts:

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shineco stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Shineco worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shineco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.