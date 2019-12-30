Short Interest in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expands By 14.2%

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

PFPT stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.51. 25,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Proofpoint from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total transaction of $320,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $2,614,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $12,439,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,916. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

