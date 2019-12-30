Short Interest in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declines By 8.9%

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.75. 348,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,745. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Owens Corning has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.