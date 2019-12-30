Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Grows By 11.2%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.2% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $322.23 million, a PE ratio of -185.56 and a beta of 0.83. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWPX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

