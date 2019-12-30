Short Interest in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Drops By 16.7%

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of OSB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 138,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,514. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.99. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

Get Norbord alerts:

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

OSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.