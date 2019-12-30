Short Interest in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Expands By 5.6%

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 669,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 634,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of MMI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.39. 137,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,091. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.27 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $69,246.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

