Short Interest in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Drops By 9.3%

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 103,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 30.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,343 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.77. 12,834,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,041,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

