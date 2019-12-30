Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Grows By 18.4%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 259,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 61,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,231. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,396. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 97.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

