Short Interest in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Drops By 8.6%

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 30.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after buying an additional 488,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after buying an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after buying an additional 163,071 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 902.6% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 101,087 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.27. 498,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

