Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Rises By 9.2%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 343,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.