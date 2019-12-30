Short Interest in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Grows By 19.4%

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.78.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 54.4% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $125.43. 855,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below has a 52 week low of $97.33 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

