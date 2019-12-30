Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Expands By 11.9%

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. 11,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $112.99 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESLT. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

