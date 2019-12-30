Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Rises By 11.7%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.46.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.31. 455,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.11 and its 200 day moving average is $263.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.