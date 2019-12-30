Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Declines By 10.4%

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 147,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 28.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 256.1% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 96,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $56.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.