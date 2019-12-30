Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rises By 6.9%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,073. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,183. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

