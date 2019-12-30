Short Interest in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Increases By 11.0%

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 805,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 725,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CNA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $44.48. 6,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,461. Cna Financial has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $50.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 1,605.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.