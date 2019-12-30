Short Interest in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Rises By 11.7%

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Care.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Care.com by 5,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Care.com by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Care.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Care.com during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 79,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,820. Care.com has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.63 million, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Care.com’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Care.com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Care.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

