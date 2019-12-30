Sessia Trading Up 5.4% This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Sessia token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Sessia has a market cap of $974,963.00 and approximately $1.55 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sessia has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

KICKS is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,895,892 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

