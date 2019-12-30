SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. SES has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

