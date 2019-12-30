Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SENEA stock remained flat at $$41.09 during midday trading on Friday. 15,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $41.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $334,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SENEA. BidaskClub cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

