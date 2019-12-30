Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $75.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.98 million and the lowest is $74.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $72.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $297.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.30 million to $298.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $309.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $312.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 507,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 142,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

