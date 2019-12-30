Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading Down 1.2%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 256.11 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.38), approximately 197,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 220,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.42).

The company has a market capitalization of $690.64 million and a PE ratio of 27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.54.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Rigg sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.35), for a total value of £30,962.10 ($40,728.89).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.