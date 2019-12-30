Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Trading Down 0.4%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.22, 2,130 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Santen Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial; DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial; and DE-117.

