RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Up 9%

RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) shares were up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $56.20, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

About RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, and dementia level care.

