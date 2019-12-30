Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.33. 96,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

