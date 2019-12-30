RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RR Donnelley is a leading global provider of integrated multichannel marketing and business communications solutions. The company helps the customers communicate more efficiently and effectively as they use words and images to inform, educate, entertain and sell. In each of the businesses, the company uses the distinctive capabilities to manage and distribute words and images in ways that provide the greatest value to every customer. RR Donnelley offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to effectively create, manage, deliver and optimize their multichannel communications strategies. RR Donnelley’s innovative technologies enhance digital and print communications to deliver integrated messages across multiple media to highly targeted audiences at optimal times for clients in virtually every private and public sector. “

NYSE:RRD opened at $3.93 on Thursday. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 58,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 259,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

