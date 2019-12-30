ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) & Varian Medical Systems (OTCMKTS:VAR) Head to Head Contrast

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems 9.65% 24.48% 11.48% ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems $3.23 billion 4.01 $291.90 million $4.63 30.72 ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 3.18 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Varian Medical Systems and ReShape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $146.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Given Varian Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Varian Medical Systems is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats ReShape Lifesciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy after loaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions; and a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shandong Cancer Hospital for proton therapy clinical application and research in China. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

