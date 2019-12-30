Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $408,271.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Request has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $408,271.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including CoinPlace, DDEX, Gate.io and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.31 or 0.06092879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, WazirX, IDEX, Binance, GOPAX, Bitbns, Koinex, Gate.io, COSS, KuCoin, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Coineal, DDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

