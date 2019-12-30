Renn Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62, approximately 17,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 13,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

About Renn Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

