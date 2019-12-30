Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Hammerson (NYSE:HMSNF) Head to Head Review

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Regency Centers and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regency Centers
|0
|5
|2
|0
|2.29
|Hammerson
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1.86
Profitability
This table compares Regency Centers and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regency Centers
|23.19%
|3.86%
|2.29%
|Hammerson
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
93.9% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Regency Centers and Hammerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regency Centers
|$984.33 million
|10.63
|$176.07 million
|$3.69
|16.93
|Hammerson
|$390.30 million
|8.24
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.
Summary
Regency Centers beats Hammerson on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.
Hammerson Company Profile
We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.
