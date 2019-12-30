Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Hammerson (NYSE:HMSNF) Head to Head Review

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Regency Centers and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 5 2 0 2.29 Hammerson 2 4 1 0 1.86

Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $68.88, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Hammerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $984.33 million 10.63 $176.07 million $3.69 16.93 Hammerson $390.30 million 8.24 N/A N/A N/A

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Hammerson on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

