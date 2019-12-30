Rankingball Gold (RBG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,451.00

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. Rankingball Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

