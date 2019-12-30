RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Down 12.7% in December

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,718,244.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 35.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RadNet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RadNet by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in RadNet in the third quarter worth $4,667,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.96. RadNet has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. RadNet’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

