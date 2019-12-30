Qiagen’s (QGEN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Qiagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Commerzbank upgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.89.

NYSE QGEN opened at $33.67 on Thursday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

