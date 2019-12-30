Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 28th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

PBIP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.35. 13,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Prudential Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.